Happy New Year 2024

May you ALL have a Healthy, Happy, Prosperous New Year 2024! May the world right itself from its teetering position in 2024. God Bless one and all. This shot was taken at Green Lake last Friday in the late morning.



Isaiah 40:31 NKJV

31 "But those who wait on the Lord

Shall renew their strength;

They shall mount up with wings like eagles,

They shall run and not be weary,

They shall walk and not faint."