Previous
Sycamore Tree by seattlite
Photo 3443

Sycamore Tree

This is the top of a large, tall Sycamore with its winter fruit pods. This shot was taken last week at Lowman Park.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
943% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise