Previous
Photo 3453
Lincoln Park
Rain or shine walkers are out and about at Lincoln Park. This shot was taken last week.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
2
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3459
photos
186
followers
195
following
3453
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and framing of this beautiful scene.
January 11th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
January 11th, 2024
