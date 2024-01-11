Previous
Lincoln Park by seattlite
Lincoln Park

Rain or shine walkers are out and about at Lincoln Park. This shot was taken last week.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

gloria jones

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and framing of this beautiful scene.
January 11th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
January 11th, 2024  
