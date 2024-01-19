Previous
A Winter's Day At Lincoln Park. by seattlite
A Winter's Day At Lincoln Park.

This shot was taken several days ago while standing on the beach looking north.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely scene and capture
January 19th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
This prompted the song in my head by Paul Simon.
January 19th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great pov and an interesting looking atmospheric sky.
January 19th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
January 19th, 2024  
