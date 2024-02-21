Sign up
Previous
Photo 3494
Camellia
Another camellia variety. This shot was taken last week on a sunny day while walking around the Alki area.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
4
2
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3500
photos
188
followers
196
following
957% complete
3487
3488
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
Views
8
4
2
Album
365
KWind
Excellent focus! Love the colours!
February 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
February 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
Such beautiful colors. Lovely shot.
February 21st, 2024
Kate
This flower could have been on the same bush as my pink camellia posted yesterday.
February 21st, 2024
