Camellia by seattlite
Photo 3494

Camellia

Another camellia variety. This shot was taken last week on a sunny day while walking around the Alki area.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
KWind ace
Excellent focus! Love the colours!
February 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
February 21st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such beautiful colors. Lovely shot.
February 21st, 2024  
Kate ace
This flower could have been on the same bush as my pink camellia posted yesterday.
February 21st, 2024  
