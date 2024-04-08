Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3538
Camellia
This is another camellia variety that is blooming in my neighborhood. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3544
photos
186
followers
192
following
969% complete
View this month »
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of these stunning blooms, such a gorgeous colour too.
April 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! fav
April 8th, 2024
Bec
ace
What a beauty; so vivid. Great shot.
April 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
April 8th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
April 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close