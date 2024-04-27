Previous
Flying Across Puget Sound... by seattlite
Flying Across Puget Sound...

Hydrofoiling is a popular water sport. The group of guys that I see most often get together at Lowman Park Beach during windy weather to hydrofoil across Puget Sound.
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Steve Chappell ace
Wow, fantastic view
April 27th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Amazing backdrop for that exhilarating sport.
April 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and scene, a wonderful pop of colour against that beautiful background.
April 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture.
April 27th, 2024  
