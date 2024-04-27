Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3557
Flying Across Puget Sound...
Hydrofoiling is a popular water sport. The group of guys that I see most often get together at Lowman Park Beach during windy weather to hydrofoil across Puget Sound.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3563
photos
186
followers
191
following
974% complete
View this month »
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Steve Chappell
ace
Wow, fantastic view
April 27th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Amazing backdrop for that exhilarating sport.
April 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and scene, a wonderful pop of colour against that beautiful background.
April 27th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely capture.
April 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close