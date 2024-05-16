Previous
Lupine by seattlite
A parking strip in my neighborhood is filled with nothing but colorful Lupine plants that are in different stages of blooming. I took several photos that I will post.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Zilli ace
Lovely
May 16th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I like all the different colors. Beautiful shot.
May 16th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
What a lovely range of colours.
May 16th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Lovely lupins.
May 16th, 2024  
