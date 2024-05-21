Sign up
Photo 3581
Eagles
This tall dead tree is a regular hangout for eagles because it is located on the top of steep hillside which gives the eagles 360 degree view point. This shot was taken yesterday at Lincoln Park.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and a great capture.
May 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these majestic birds.
May 21st, 2024
Linda Godwin
Elegant and perfect perch
May 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful image against the blue sky !
May 21st, 2024
