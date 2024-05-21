Previous
Eagles by seattlite
Photo 3581

Eagles

This tall dead tree is a regular hangout for eagles because it is located on the top of steep hillside which gives the eagles 360 degree view point. This shot was taken yesterday at Lincoln Park.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
981% complete

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a great capture.
May 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these majestic birds.
May 21st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Elegant and perfect perch
May 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful image against the blue sky !
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
