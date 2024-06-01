Sign up
Previous
Photo 3590
Male Mallard
This shot was taken last week at Green Lake. I love those blue under feathers.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3596
photos
183
followers
192
following
983% complete
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
3589
3590
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture in this lovely setting.
June 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Doesn't he look proud, just sitting there !! fav
June 1st, 2024
