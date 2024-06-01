Previous
Male Mallard by seattlite
Photo 3590

Male Mallard

This shot was taken last week at Green Lake. I love those blue under feathers.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
983% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture in this lovely setting.
June 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Doesn't he look proud, just sitting there !! fav
June 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise