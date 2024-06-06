Previous
Fronds by seattlite
Photo 3595

Fronds

New fronds are starting to unfold on a few of my smaller ferns. This shot captures some of the smallest fronds that will grow with each day until the fern is fully filled out with fronds. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
984% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise