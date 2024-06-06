Sign up
Previous
Photo 3595
Fronds
New fronds are starting to unfold on a few of my smaller ferns. This shot captures some of the smallest fronds that will grow with each day until the fern is fully filled out with fronds. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
