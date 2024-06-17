Sign up
Previous
Photo 3606
Dainty Poppies
These dainty poppies are growing on a parking strip near my home. This shot was taken last week.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
2
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3612
photos
185
followers
193
following
987% complete
View this month »
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of these gorgeous poppies, your title is perfect too.
June 17th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Love all the different colors of the poppies
June 17th, 2024
