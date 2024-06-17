Previous
Dainty Poppies by seattlite
Dainty Poppies

These dainty poppies are growing on a parking strip near my home. This shot was taken last week.
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of these gorgeous poppies, your title is perfect too.
June 17th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Love all the different colors of the poppies
June 17th, 2024  
