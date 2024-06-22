Previous
Tropical Without The Heat... by seattlite
Tropical Without The Heat...

I just loved the rosy pink colors and green background that had a tropical look to it even though it is Seattle :). This shot was taken earlier this week at Lowman Park.
22nd June 2024

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Mark St Clair ace
Last the heat isn’t melting it. Seattle is perfect
June 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty ! fav
June 22nd, 2024  
