Blue Heron by seattlite
Blue Heron

I spotted this blue heron while walking around Lincoln Park a couple of days ago. The wind had ruffled his crest feathers. I took a few shots of him as he changed positions.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

gloria jones


@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Mark St Clair
Works so well with the water reflections
June 27th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Nice shot of the Great Fisherman!
June 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Sweet shot
June 27th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this beautiful Blue Heron - fav! So simular to the Grey Heron that I posted yesterday, but inhabitants of different continents.

Ian
June 27th, 2024  
Kate
Good focus on the GBH and I love the look of the water
June 27th, 2024  
