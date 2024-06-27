Sign up
Previous
Photo 3616
Blue Heron
I spotted this blue heron while walking around Lincoln Park a couple of days ago. The wind had ruffled his crest feathers. I took a few shots of him as he changed positions.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
5
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Flashback
View
Mark St Clair
ace
Works so well with the water reflections
June 27th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Nice shot of the Great Fisherman!
June 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet shot
June 27th, 2024
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this beautiful Blue Heron - fav! So simular to the Grey Heron that I posted yesterday, but inhabitants of different continents.
Ian
June 27th, 2024
Kate
ace
Good focus on the GBH and I love the look of the water
June 27th, 2024
