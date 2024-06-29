Previous
Peony Poppy Back View by seattlite
Photo 3618

Peony Poppy Back View

There is a variety of flower called peony poppy that has thick-ruffled petals, tall-strong stems. Peony poppy seeds are sold on-line. This is a back view of a peony poppy flower with new buds.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Barb ace
Amazing clarity! Never heard of a peony poppy!
June 29th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Love your POV and clear detail
June 29th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
What a great pov and so pretty.
June 29th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
I see a smiling face with a mustache. Love this one!
June 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and pov, such beautiful details.
June 29th, 2024  
