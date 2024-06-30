Previous
Snooze by seattlite
Snooze

Taking a snooze on a lazy afternoon. This shot was taken last week at Lincoln Park.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Dione Giorgio
They look like me in Summer after the morning swim, no worries and warm weather.
June 30th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice one.
June 30th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
The perfect place for a nap!
June 30th, 2024  
