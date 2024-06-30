Sign up
Previous
Photo 3619
Snooze
Taking a snooze on a lazy afternoon. This shot was taken last week at Lincoln Park.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
3
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3625
photos
184
followers
192
following
991% complete
3612
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
Dione Giorgio
They look like me in Summer after the morning swim, no worries and warm weather.
June 30th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice one.
June 30th, 2024
Linda Godwin
The perfect place for a nap!
June 30th, 2024
