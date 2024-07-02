Sign up
Photo 3621
Green Lake's Cloud Reflections
When I took this photo in the early afternoon last Friday, the clouds were reflected so clearly on the lake.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
4
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3627
photos
184
followers
193
following
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
3621
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
July 2nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
Lovely reflections
July 2nd, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Nice clear refection and appreciate the foreground being added
July 2nd, 2024
Zilli
ace
Nice
July 2nd, 2024
