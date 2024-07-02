Previous
Green Lake's Cloud Reflections by seattlite
Photo 3621

Green Lake's Cloud Reflections

When I took this photo in the early afternoon last Friday, the clouds were reflected so clearly on the lake.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
992% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
lovely
July 2nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
Lovely reflections
July 2nd, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Nice clear refection and appreciate the foreground being added
July 2nd, 2024  
Zilli ace
Nice
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise