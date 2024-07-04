Sign up
Photo 3623
Happy Independence Day -- July 4, 2024!
This USA flag shot was taken in 2020 at Coulon Memorial Beach Park on Lake Washington.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
4
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3629
photos
184
followers
193
following
Granagringa
ace
And to you...let's all hope democracy prevails!
July 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 4th, 2024
Kate
ace
Nice capture of the USA flag outstretched in the wind
July 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot for the 4th.
July 4th, 2024
