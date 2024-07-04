Previous
Happy Independence Day -- July 4, 2024! by seattlite
Photo 3623

Happy Independence Day -- July 4, 2024!

This USA flag shot was taken in 2020 at Coulon Memorial Beach Park on Lake Washington.

4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

gloria jones


@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Granagringa
And to you...let's all hope democracy prevails!
July 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
July 4th, 2024  
Kate
Nice capture of the USA flag outstretched in the wind
July 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely shot for the 4th.
July 4th, 2024  
