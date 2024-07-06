Sign up
Previous
Photo 3625
Flowers
This shot was taken a couple of days ago during a walk around my neighborhood. Have a great weekend.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
3
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3631
photos
184
followers
193
following
993% complete
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a pretty shot.
July 6th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Lovely blooms!
July 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty in this deep pink !
July 6th, 2024
