Flowers by seattlite
Flowers

This shot was taken a couple of days ago during a walk around my neighborhood. Have a great weekend.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a pretty shot.
July 6th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Lovely blooms!
July 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty in this deep pink !
July 6th, 2024  
