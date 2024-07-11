Previous
Foxglove by seattlite
Foxglove

This shot was taken last week at a friend's magical garden.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
They are so pretty.
July 11th, 2024  
Barb ace
It does look magical, Gloria! Pretty capture!
July 11th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Lovely foxgloves, super detail - fav!

Ian
July 11th, 2024  
