Photo 3630
Foxglove
This shot was taken last week at a friend's magical garden.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3636
photos
185
followers
193
following
994% complete
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
They are so pretty.
July 11th, 2024
Barb
ace
It does look magical, Gloria! Pretty capture!
July 11th, 2024
Fisher Family
Lovely foxgloves, super detail - fav!
Ian
July 11th, 2024
Ian