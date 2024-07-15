Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3634
Puget Sound
This shot was taken last Saturday at Lincoln Park. There was a haze over the Olympic Mountains.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3640
photos
184
followers
193
following
995% complete
View this month »
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Steve Chappell
ace
Nice capture
July 15th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful scene. Summer is a wonderful time of the year even though it is too hot much of the time.
July 15th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Lovely peaceful scene
July 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous summer scene and beautiful blues.
July 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close