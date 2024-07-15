Previous
Puget Sound by seattlite
Puget Sound

This shot was taken last Saturday at Lincoln Park. There was a haze over the Olympic Mountains.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Steve Chappell ace
Nice capture
July 15th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful scene. Summer is a wonderful time of the year even though it is too hot much of the time.
July 15th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Lovely peaceful scene
July 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous summer scene and beautiful blues.
July 15th, 2024  
