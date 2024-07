Long-Distance Candid

My Nikon 950 bridge camera has an 83x optical zoom. Bridge cameras are not for everyone. As a senior citizen, bridge cameras fit my life style as a walker who wants a light-weight camera with a fixed lens and zoom. Here is an honest review of the Nikon 950: https://www.robertallen-photography.com/blog/2020/5/nikon-coolpix-p950-camera-review This fit lady was quite a distance away when I spotted her paddling northeast on Puget Sound. Her guy friend was ahead of her, but she was smiling as she paddled along. This candid shot was taken last Saturday at Lincoln Park.