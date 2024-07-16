Previous
Long-Distance Candid by seattlite
Long-Distance Candid

My Nikon 950 bridge camera has an 83x optical zoom. Bridge cameras are not for everyone. As a senior citizen, bridge cameras fit my life style as a walker who wants a light-weight camera with a fixed lens and zoom. Here is an honest review of the Nikon 950: https://www.robertallen-photography.com/blog/2020/5/nikon-coolpix-p950-camera-review

This fit lady was quite a distance away when I spotted her paddling northeast on Puget Sound. Her guy friend was ahead of her, but she was smiling as she paddled along. This candid shot was taken last Saturday at Lincoln Park.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Steve Chappell ace
Great capture
July 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous candid Gloria! I started with a bridge camera and sometimes miss it. With bad arthritis in my hands and fingers, I might soon have to go back to it 🤔
July 16th, 2024  
