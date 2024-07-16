Sign up
Photo 3635
Long-Distance Candid
My Nikon 950 bridge camera has an 83x optical zoom. Bridge cameras are not for everyone. As a senior citizen, bridge cameras fit my life style as a walker who wants a light-weight camera with a fixed lens and zoom. Here is an honest review of the Nikon 950:
https://www.robertallen-photography.com/blog/2020/5/nikon-coolpix-p950-camera-review
This fit lady was quite a distance away when I spotted her paddling northeast on Puget Sound. Her guy friend was ahead of her, but she was smiling as she paddled along. This candid shot was taken last Saturday at Lincoln Park.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3641
photos
184
followers
193
following
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture
July 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous candid Gloria! I started with a bridge camera and sometimes miss it. With bad arthritis in my hands and fingers, I might soon have to go back to it 🤔
July 16th, 2024
