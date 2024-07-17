Sign up
Mr. Boo
Mr. Boo is such an intelligent, social cat and character. Last week Boo was attentively listening to Kevin, Angie, and me visit in the kitchen. Boo loves to observe everyone while they are talking and turns his head to each individual speaker.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
He is a very slick and good-looking cat
July 17th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
Boo has tantalizing eyes 👀
July 17th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Who doesn't love the intelligence of a cat! Lovely!
July 17th, 2024
