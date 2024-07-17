Previous
Mr. Boo by seattlite
Photo 3636

Mr. Boo

Mr. Boo is such an intelligent, social cat and character. Last week Boo was attentively listening to Kevin, Angie, and me visit in the kitchen. Boo loves to observe everyone while they are talking and turns his head to each individual speaker.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
996% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
He is a very slick and good-looking cat
July 17th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
Boo has tantalizing eyes 👀
July 17th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Who doesn't love the intelligence of a cat! Lovely!
July 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise