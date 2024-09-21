Previous
Apples by seattlite
Photo 3701

Apples

A neighbor's apple crop. This shot was taken a few days ago.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1013% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Duncan ace
Perfection! Washington apples, no doubt. ;)
September 21st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
yum
September 21st, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
They look delicious.
September 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of these delicious looking apples, they sure pop on black.
September 21st, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
September 21st, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Looks like they are going to have a good harvest this year.
September 21st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They look delicious. Lovely shot.
September 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise