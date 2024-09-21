Sign up
Previous
Photo 3701
Apples
A neighbor's apple crop. This shot was taken a few days ago.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
7
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3707
photos
180
followers
191
following
1013% complete
View this month »
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Julie Duncan
ace
Perfection! Washington apples, no doubt. ;)
September 21st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
yum
September 21st, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
They look delicious.
September 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of these delicious looking apples, they sure pop on black.
September 21st, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
September 21st, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Looks like they are going to have a good harvest this year.
September 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They look delicious. Lovely shot.
September 21st, 2024
