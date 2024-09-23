Sign up
Previous
Photo 3703
Pied-billed Grebe
I captured this little grebe in between his deep dives. This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
4
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute capture.
September 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture !
September 23rd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Nice with the ripples around him.
September 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely capture it so peaceful
September 23rd, 2024
