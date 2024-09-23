Previous
Pied-billed Grebe by seattlite
Pied-billed Grebe

I captured this little grebe in between his deep dives. This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute capture.
September 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture !
September 23rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Nice with the ripples around him.
September 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely capture it so peaceful
September 23rd, 2024  
