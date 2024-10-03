Sign up
Photo 3713
Stray Leaf
While walking around Green Lake last week, I spotted this stray leaf that was caught on a tree branch and took this quick shot.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3706
3707
3708
3709
3710
3711
3712
3713
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, lovely shape and colour.
October 3rd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured
October 3rd, 2024
