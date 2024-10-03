Previous
Stray Leaf by seattlite
Photo 3713

Stray Leaf

While walking around Green Lake last week, I spotted this stray leaf that was caught on a tree branch and took this quick shot.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1017% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, lovely shape and colour.
October 3rd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured
October 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise