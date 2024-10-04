Sign up
Fall 2024 Sunflower
A high-key sunflower shot taken a few days ago. I keep seeing sunflower blooms during this early 2024 fall season.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lis Lapthorn
A magnificent bloom.
October 4th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely capture
October 4th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Bright and Beautiful!
October 4th, 2024
