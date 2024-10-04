Previous
Fall 2024 Sunflower by seattlite
Fall 2024 Sunflower

A high-key sunflower shot taken a few days ago. I keep seeing sunflower blooms during this early 2024 fall season.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lis Lapthorn ace
A magnificent bloom.
October 4th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
October 4th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Bright and Beautiful!
October 4th, 2024  
