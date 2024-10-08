Previous
Cabbage White Butterfly by seattlite
Photo 3718

Cabbage White Butterfly

This shot was taken last month. However, I am still seeing these same butterflies flit around garden areas in October.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1018% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colours, great focus and dof.
October 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise