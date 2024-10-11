Previous
Great Blue Heron by seattlite
Photo 3720

Great Blue Heron

This GBH shot was taken at Alki last weekend.
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1019% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise