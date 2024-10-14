Previous
Dahlia by seattlite
Photo 3723

Dahlia

This fall 2024 dahlia photo was taken at Green Lake last week.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
Beautiful capture and colour, they are such photogenic blooms.
October 14th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
So lovely
October 14th, 2024  
Zilli~
Great close-up
October 14th, 2024  
