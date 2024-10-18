Previous
Colorful Flowers by seattlite
Colorful Flowers

This shot was taken late last month. I liked the colors of the flowers and the little bee.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes ace
Beautiful
October 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - so lovely in the sunlight and enjoyed with the little insect, Alas, mine has not flowered at all this year!!!!!
October 18th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured
October 18th, 2024  
