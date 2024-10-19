Previous
Little Poser by seattlite
Little Poser

This Green Lake squirrel was scurrying around Green Lake looking for food. He finally stopped and posed with a peanut in his mouth. This shot was taken last week.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lesley ace
Haha - AWESOME!
October 19th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL How cute is this.
October 19th, 2024  
