Previous
Photo 3729
Elliott Bay
A US Coast Guard boat going south on Elliott Bay. This shot was taken at Don Armeni Park about a week ago.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
3
3
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and clarity, such an amazing background.
October 20th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely shot.
October 20th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
October 20th, 2024
