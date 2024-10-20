Previous
Elliott Bay by seattlite
Photo 3729

Elliott Bay

A US Coast Guard boat going south on Elliott Bay. This shot was taken at Don Armeni Park about a week ago.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1021% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and clarity, such an amazing background.
October 20th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a lovely shot.
October 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
October 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise