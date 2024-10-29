Previous
Cormorant by seattlite
Photo 3738

Cormorant

This cormorant was drying his wings while balancing on a buoy. This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1024% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
A little show off😀, Wonderful composition
October 29th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
What a pose! Great shot
October 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise