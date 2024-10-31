Previous
Fall 2024 Reflections by seattlite
Fall 2024 Reflections

Fall's colors are reflected on Green Lake's surface. This shot was taken last week.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Cindy McFarland ace
Beautiful! I can't get enough of the fall colors, although they're fading fast.
October 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of these beautiful reflections and colours.
October 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 31st, 2024  
