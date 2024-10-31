Sign up
Photo 3740
Fall 2024 Reflections
Fall's colors are reflected on Green Lake's surface. This shot was taken last week.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Cindy McFarland
ace
Beautiful! I can't get enough of the fall colors, although they're fading fast.
October 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of these beautiful reflections and colours.
October 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 31st, 2024
