Fall 2024, cont.

This shot was taken two weeks ago at Green Lake. The colorful fall leaves have fallen since the time this photo was taken.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture, the colours are amazing.
November 1st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely autumn capture.
November 1st, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Same thing is happening 90 miles up the I-5. Most of the leaves have dropped now as we brace for the November rain.
November 1st, 2024  
amyK ace
Lovely autumn scene
November 1st, 2024  
Cindy McFarland ace
Wow! That's some yellow trees! Nice capture. Fav.
November 1st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely story being told in this photo
November 1st, 2024  
