Photo 3741
Fall 2024, cont.
This shot was taken two weeks ago at Green Lake. The colorful fall leaves have fallen since the time this photo was taken.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
6
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture, the colours are amazing.
November 1st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely autumn capture.
November 1st, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Same thing is happening 90 miles up the I-5. Most of the leaves have dropped now as we brace for the November rain.
November 1st, 2024
amyK
ace
Lovely autumn scene
November 1st, 2024
Cindy McFarland
ace
Wow! That's some yellow trees! Nice capture. Fav.
November 1st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely story being told in this photo
November 1st, 2024
