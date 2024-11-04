Previous
Lincoln Park Candid by seattlite
Photo 3744

Lincoln Park Candid

I was walking behind these ladies last week on the lower path at Lincoln Park when I took this quick candid shot.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1025% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise