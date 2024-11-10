Sign up
Reflections...
A friend of mine met me at Green Lake a few days ago. It was an overcast day. We had lunch and then walked back along the lake. On this particular day, Green Lake's trees had great reflections. Hence, another shot :) of the trees.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colours and reflections.
November 10th, 2024
