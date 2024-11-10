Previous
Reflections... by seattlite
Photo 3750

Reflections...

A friend of mine met me at Green Lake a few days ago. It was an overcast day. We had lunch and then walked back along the lake. On this particular day, Green Lake's trees had great reflections. Hence, another shot :) of the trees.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1027% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous colours and reflections.
November 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise