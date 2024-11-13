Previous
Rainy-Day Great Blue Heron by seattlite
Rainy-Day Great Blue Heron

Last week it rained on the day I walked around Green Lake. This GBH was calmly standing on the bottom step of the cement stairway leading to the lake when I took this shot.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Such a beautiful rainy day capture, the water looks fabulous too.
November 13th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely he's so poised
November 13th, 2024  
