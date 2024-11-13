Sign up
Photo 3753
Rainy-Day Great Blue Heron
Last week it rained on the day I walked around Green Lake. This GBH was calmly standing on the bottom step of the cement stairway leading to the lake when I took this shot.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful rainy day capture, the water looks fabulous too.
November 13th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely he's so poised
November 13th, 2024
