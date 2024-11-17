Sign up
Photo 3757
Luna
The sunlight coming through the kitchen door's windows put Luna in the limelight. This shot was taken last Friday morning.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3763
photos
180
followers
189
following
3750
3751
3752
3753
3754
3755
3756
3757
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a great shot and play with light and shadow. She sure is in the limelight 😻
November 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 17th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet shot and I like the light filtering in.
November 17th, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
So adorable.
November 17th, 2024
