Previous
Luna by seattlite
Photo 3757

Luna

The sunlight coming through the kitchen door's windows put Luna in the limelight. This shot was taken last Friday morning.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1029% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a great shot and play with light and shadow. She sure is in the limelight 😻
November 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 17th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet shot and I like the light filtering in.
November 17th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
So adorable.
November 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise