Previous
Photo 3758
Merganser
An adult male hooded merganser. His abundant head feathers are down in this shot. As you can see, it was raining. This shot was taken last Friday at Green Lake.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
5
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3764
photos
180
followers
190
following
1029% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute shot.
November 18th, 2024
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the merganser in the rain - fav!
Ian
November 18th, 2024
Linda Godwin
They are so fast to dive. He is handsome even in the rain. Nice shot!
November 18th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Handsome fella.
November 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this handsome fellow, love the droplets around.
November 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
