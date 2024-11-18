Previous
Merganser

An adult male hooded merganser. His abundant head feathers are down in this shot. As you can see, it was raining. This shot was taken last Friday at Green Lake.
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute shot.
November 18th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the merganser in the rain - fav!

Ian
November 18th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
They are so fast to dive. He is handsome even in the rain. Nice shot!
November 18th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Handsome fella.
November 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this handsome fellow, love the droplets around.
November 18th, 2024  
