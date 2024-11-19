Previous
Fall's Colors by seattlite
Photo 3759

Fall's Colors

Green Lake has many tree varieties. This tree still had beautiful fall colors when I took this shot last Friday.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1029% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Wow. That is fabulous
November 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact