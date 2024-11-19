Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3759
Fall's Colors
Green Lake has many tree varieties. This tree still had beautiful fall colors when I took this shot last Friday.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3765
photos
180
followers
190
following
1029% complete
View this month »
3752
3753
3754
3755
3756
3757
3758
3759
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Sandford
ace
Wow. That is fabulous
November 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close