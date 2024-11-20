Previous
Northern Shoveler by seattlite
Photo 3760

Northern Shoveler

A male northern shoveler capture taken at Green Lake last Friday.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous shot and reflection
November 20th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful reflection of the duck
November 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and detail, lovely reflection too.
November 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - lovely reflection ! fav
November 20th, 2024  
