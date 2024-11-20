Sign up
Photo 3760
Northern Shoveler
A male northern shoveler capture taken at Green Lake last Friday.
20th November 2024
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3766
photos
180
followers
190
following
1030% complete
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous shot and reflection
November 20th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful reflection of the duck
November 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and detail, lovely reflection too.
November 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - lovely reflection ! fav
November 20th, 2024
