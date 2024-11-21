Previous
Green Lake - Fall 2024 by seattlite
Photo 3761

Green Lake - Fall 2024

Another shot of Green Lake taken last week.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1030% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Lovely display of the beauty of fall.
November 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact