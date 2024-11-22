Previous
Great Blue Heron by seattlite
Great Blue Heron

This GBH was perched on a branch that was growing over the water. This shot was taken last week at Green Lake.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
He is enjoying his view! Nice shot!
November 22nd, 2024  
Wendy ace
Birds in their habitat are always pleasing. Nice shot :-)
November 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a wonderful find - he certainly is on the look out for any movement in the water - fav
November 22nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, well spotted and captured.
November 22nd, 2024  
