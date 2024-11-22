Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3762
Great Blue Heron
This GBH was perched on a branch that was growing over the water. This shot was taken last week at Green Lake.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3768
photos
180
followers
190
following
1030% complete
View this month »
3755
3756
3757
3758
3759
3760
3761
3762
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Linda Godwin
He is enjoying his view! Nice shot!
November 22nd, 2024
Wendy
ace
Birds in their habitat are always pleasing. Nice shot :-)
November 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a wonderful find - he certainly is on the look out for any movement in the water - fav
November 22nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, well spotted and captured.
November 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close