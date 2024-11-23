Sign up
Photo 3763
Fall 2024
This shot was taken a couple of days ago during a walk around Beach Drive. Have a great weekend.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
3
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3769
photos
180
followers
190
following
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these gorgeous blooms, wonderful background too.
November 23rd, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful
November 23rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty.
November 23rd, 2024
