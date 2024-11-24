Previous
Leaves Caught In A Chain Link Fence by seattlite
Photo 3764

Leaves Caught In A Chain Link Fence

Over the years I've taken several photos of backlit leaves caught in chain link fences. This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1031% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact