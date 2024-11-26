Sign up
Previous
Photo 3766
Fall's 2024 Colors, cont.
Green Lake's trees keep giving photo ops. This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3772
photos
180
followers
190
following
1031% complete
View this month »
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
November 26th, 2024
