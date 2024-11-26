Previous
Fall's 2024 Colors, cont. by seattlite
Fall's 2024 Colors, cont.

Green Lake's trees keep giving photo ops. This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
November 26th, 2024  
