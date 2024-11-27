Previous
Fallen Leaves by seattlite
Photo 3767

Fallen Leaves

Colorful fall leaves covered the ground at Green Lake. This shot was taken a week or so ago.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1032% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Great shot
November 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture and colors.
November 27th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Glorious
November 27th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A beautiful glowing carpet of leaves - fav!

Ian
November 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact