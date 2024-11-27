Sign up
Previous
Photo 3767
Fallen Leaves
Colorful fall leaves covered the ground at Green Lake. This shot was taken a week or so ago.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
4
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3773
photos
181
followers
190
following
1032% complete
View this month »
3760
3761
3762
3763
3764
3765
3766
3767
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
Great shot
November 27th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture and colors.
November 27th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Glorious
November 27th, 2024
Fisher Family
A beautiful glowing carpet of leaves - fav!
Ian
November 27th, 2024
Ian