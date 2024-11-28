Thanksgiving Day November 28, 2024

Happy Thanksgiving to my 365 friends. On this Thanksgiving Day, I am eternally thankful for all that I have with family and friends at the top of the list. This shot was taken at Green Lake a few weeks ago.



A beautiful poem by by: Ralph Waldo Emerson:

"We Thank Thee

For flowers that bloom about our feet,

Father, we thank Thee.

For tender grass so fresh, so sweet,

Father, we thank Thee.

For the song of bird and hum of bee,

For all things fair we hear or see,

Father in heaven, we thank Thee.

For blue of stream and blue of sky,

Father, we thank Thee.

For pleasant shade of branches high,

Father, we thank Thee.

For fragrant air and cooling breeze,

For beauty of the blooming trees,

Father in heaven, we thank Thee.

For this new morning with its light,

Father, we thank Thee.

For rest and shelter of the night,

Father, we thank Thee

For health and food, for love and friends,

For everything Thy goodness sends,

Father in heaven, we thank Thee.

Happy Thanksgiving!"